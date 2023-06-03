Bihar: Took all the information by luring the lottery, then edited the photo and made obscene picture and started blackmailing

Cyber ​​miscreants lured a woman from Patliputra police station area of ​​Patna for lottery and made her download an app named Save Money. Also uploaded his PAN, Aadhaar card and photo on that app. After this, the cyber miscreants told the woman that you have taken a loan of lakhs and will have to repay it. If you do not pay, then your photo will be edited and made viral by making obscene photos and videos. The woman blocked her phone number out of fear, but cyber miscreants sent obscene photos and videos on her WhatsApp, which were completely edited. Also, when the woman refused to give the money, the cyber miscreants started sending that photo and video to the woman’s father-in-law, sister-in-law and friends.

Changed password of social media, email, net banking app

Cyber ​​miscreants changed the password of his netbanking app, Facebook, email, Google etc. After this the cyber miscreants also threatened that if she does not give the money, then the obscene photo of her sister-in-law will also be made viral. The woman became very upset due to obscene photos coming to her family members continuously. After this, cyber miscreants got 14 thousand rupees of cybercrime deposited in his account to create more pressure. Fed up with continuous blackmailing, the woman finally took refuge in the police station. Where the police listened to their complaints. In this regard, the police have started investigation by registering a case at Patliputra police station.

keep these things in mind

Do not get trapped in the temptation of any kind of lottery, prize.

Do not download any app on your mobile phone on someone’s advice.

Do not give your document information to anyone, whether it is Aadhaar card or PAN card or bank account details.

If someone blackmails, do not be afraid of him, but inform the police immediately.

Attention West Bengal gang active in trains on Patna-Gaya rail route, makes goods disappear in the blink of an eye bihar crime news hindi news bihar crime news hindi news bihar