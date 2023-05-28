Bihar: Torture of 40 degree heat will start again, chances of rain in Darbhanga and these districts, know weather report...

Bihar Weather Forecast: The rain system remained active in Bihar for a week and after that the weather pattern has started changing again. After the rains for the last few days, now the weather has started taking a turn and the possibility of increase in temperature is now being seen. That is, now once again people will be troubled by the heat. The humidity has started troubling people. Within the last 24 hours, such conditions were seen in many districts of the state, where in one part it rained and in another part the heat knocked. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, now an increase in day and night temperature can be seen from 2 to 5 degrees.

There is no chance of rain for the next five days

According to weather experts, there is no possibility of rain in any part of the state for the next five days. However, IMD Patna has expressed the possibility of rain, thunderstorm and thunderstorm on Sunday at many places in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi. The entry of monsoon will now take place in Kerala and after that the moisture from the Bay of Bengal will enter Bihar due to which we may have to face humid summer. Let us tell you that the monsoon can enter India by June 4 or a day or two before that. Monsoon will advance from the coast of Kerala and reach West Bengal via Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Bay of Bengal. Monsoon can reach Bihar around June 14 via Jharkhand.

The heat will increase again due to the westerly wind

After the rain stopped in Bhagalpur district, the process of heat and humidity has started again. Saturday’s maximum temperature was 34.8 degrees and the minimum temperature was 22 degrees. The wind continued to blow at a speed of 20 km per hour from the North East direction.

the heat of the sun will increase

Dr. Sunil Kumar, nodal officer of BAU Sabour’s Rural Agriculture Meteorological Service, said that the sky is likely to remain clear in Bhagalpur district from May 28 to 31. During this time western wind can blow. The average wind speed can be 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. Now there is a possibility of increase in temperature. Told that Nautpa started from May 25 will continue till June 2. During this, the heat of the sun will increase. The day’s temperature can cross 40 degrees.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan