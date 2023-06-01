Bihar Tourism: Development of many tourist places including Gayaji Dham in Bihar, CM reviews

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the officials to work in a planned manner to further promote tourism in Bihar. He has said that arrangements should be made to give proper information to the tourists in both Hindi and English languages. Bihar is a historical and mythological place. If tourists get information about everything, then they will understand and know the heritage here properly. The number of tourists coming to Bihar has increased. We are working from the beginning to promote eco-tourism. The plan made by the tourism department is better. The Chief Minister told these things to the officials during the review meeting of the Tourism Department at ‘Sankalp’ located at 1 Anne Marg on Thursday.

We developed the places of all religions

During the review, the Chief Minister said that we have developed the places of all religions. The government is making efforts to ensure that the pilgrims who reach there do not face any kind of problem, the pilgrims do not face any kind of trouble. Lakhs of pilgrims come to Gayaji from many parts of the country and abroad. Gaya has its own special significance. We have got the Gayaji Dam constructed so that the devotees can be comfortable. Every year Pitrupaksha fair is organized in a better way, in which all the facilities are taken care of.

Tourism Secretary gave information

In the meeting, Tourism Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh informed about the current progress through presentation. He informed about the detailed project report prepared for the development of Gayaji Dham Dharamshala, Vishnupad Temple Gaya, Punaura Dham Temple of Sitamarhi, Kesariya Stupa. He told that a plan is proposed to make Gayaji Dharamshala a six-floor building. There will be accommodation for 1,100 people with all facilities. The way to reach Vishnupad temple will be made more accessible. Punaura Dham temple area of ​​Sitamarhi will be developed in the best way.

The Secretary of the Tourism Department told about the Samrat Jarasandh Memorial in Rajgir, development of Odhani Dam in Banka, construction of Mandar Parvat Guest House and Hotel in Banka, construction of watch tower in the park in front of Prakash Punj. Also informed about the development of Brahmeshwar place in Buxar, Khanqah Mujibiya in Patna City and Mithila Haat in Madhubani.