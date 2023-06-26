Bihar Tourism: Patna was liked by foreign tourists, more than one crore tourists came to Bihar in four months

Bihar Tourism: This year, in the four months of 2023 i.e. between January and April, the number of domestic and foreign tourists coming to Bihar has crossed one crore. During this period, the number of domestic tourists coming to Bihar was 1.02 crore and the number of foreign tourists was close to 1.86 lakh. However, fewer tourists have come in April-2023 as compared to March-2023. A total of 11.44 lakh tourists came in March, which reduced to 8.77 lakh in April. This decrease has come in the number of both domestic and foreign tourists. If we compare foreign tourists, 86829 foreign tourists had come during this period of the year 2022. Although in 2020 the number of foreign tourists was three lakh eight thousand.

Domestic tourists like Patna while foreigners like Gaya

This year, in the month of March, maximum domestic tourists had come to visit Patna. Their number was close to one million. While Gaya remained the favorite destination of foreign tourists, where 17390 foreign tourists came. In the case of domestic tourists, Rajgir remained at the second place, where about two lakh tourists came. This increase in Rajgir has happened after the construction of Zoo Safari and Glass Bridge.

Record tourists came in 2019

If we talk about tourists in Bihar, till now in the year 2019, maximum domestic and foreign tourists had come to Bihar. A total of 3.50 crore tourists had visited Bihar this year. Of these, 3.39 crore were indigenous while 10.93 lakh were foreign tourists. Prior to this, in 2018, the number of domestic tourists was 3.36 crore while the number of foreign tourists was 10.87 lakh. Last year, 2.53 crore domestic tourists, while 86829 foreign tourists came to Bihar. Tourism was most affected in the year 2020 and 2021 due to Corona.

Tourists at five major tourist centers in 2023

Tourist Center – Domestic – Foreign

Patna – 28.17 Lakh – 4340

Gaya – 33.52 Lakh – 51987

Bodh Gaya – 7.70 Lakh – 33534

Rajgir – 8.72 Lakh – 29204

Nalanda – 4.33 Lakh – 30024

Tourists visiting Bihar in the last five years

years – domestic – foreign

2023 (by April) – 1.02 crore – 1.86 lakh

2022 – 2.53 crore – 86,829

2021 – 25.01 Lakh – 1,046

2020 – 56.44 Lakh – 3.08 Lakh

2019 – 3.39 crore – 10.93 lakh

2018 – 3.36 crore – 10.87 lakh

