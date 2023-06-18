bihar tourism walls of gaya junction will tell stories of god vishnu and buddha indian railways update mdn

Bihar Tourism: The campaign to give a new look to Gaya station is going on. A demo has been prepared by the engineering department regarding this. Now visitors to the station will be able to get acquainted with the art and culture of Magadha. Here, along with the museum, Gaya-Bodh Gaya’s association with Lord Buddha and Vishnu and its history will be presented through photographs and writings. Soon places will be marked for placing pictures of Lord Buddha and Vishnu. Along with this, factual things about the history and heritage of this place will also be written on the walls. It is expected that work on this will be started very soon. At present the design is being prepared. According to the information, the engineers have started preparing the demo for the model station. Also, there will be a separate digital board for arrival and departure at Gaya railway station. On the other hand, about Rs 8.24 crore will be spent to make the buildings of small stations attractive under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.