Bihar: Tractor overturned due to strong storm in Madhepura, death of farmer and driver returning after plowing the field

The weather in Bihar is constantly taking a turn. In Madhepura, the farmer and the driver died after a tractor overturned in the grip of a strong storm. While returning after plowing the field, the farmer got caught in a strong storm and the storm was moving at such a high speed that the tractor itself overturned and the farmer and the driver died by being buried under it.

Death of farmer and tractor driver returning after plowing the field

The farmer and the driver died when the tractor returning after plowing the field overturned during a storm in Chausa. The driver was identified as Swaroop Lal Yadav, a resident of Tilharhi village ward 14 of Rasalpur Dhuria panchayat and Mo Alauddin.

The wife of the deceased said.

In the context of the incident, Swaroop Lal’s wife Soni Devi told that her husband used to drive the tractor of PACS president Ambika Mandal of the village itself. In the evening, he had gone to plow Mo Alauddin’s field. While returning after plowing the field, a strong storm started blowing and suddenly the tractor overturned due to the storm, due to which driver Swaroop Lal Yadav and farmer Mo Alauddin died on the spot. People informed the police about the incident. The police took the body into custody and sent it to Madhepura for postmortem.

There was chaos after the incident

There was uproar in the village after the incident. Swaroop’s wife Soni Devi was crying and saying that there was only one earner in her house, who is no more in this world. At the same time, the family members of farmer Mo Alauddin were also crying after crossing the roar. Let us tell that in many areas of Bihar, the life of the people has been affected due to the strong storm.