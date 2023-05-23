Bihar: Traffic jawans will be equipped with body cameras, there will be less trouble in following traffic rules

The traffic police in Bihar will be equipped with body warm cameras, so that people do not feel that no one is watching them while issuing traffic challans. Having a camera will provide convenience to both the driver and the police. People will not be able to say that the police was demanding bribe in the name of leaving the vehicle. The body warm cameras will be connected to the traffic control room, where the cameras will be monitored online. It has been started from Patna and so far more than 33 Body Warm Cameras have been procured by the Police Headquarters. This thing has been mentioned somewhere during the review of the Transport Department.

Body warm cameras will be seen in the districts till August

According to the Transport Department, cameras will be given to the traffic police deployed in the districts by the police headquarters. After which the police personnel are caught taking fine from the drivers. After the camera is put on the shoulders of the police, it will be easy to collect the fine and there will be minimum complaints about the allegations leveled against each other. In recent days, the Police Headquarters has received a complaint of tussle between the police and the vehicle owner during the traffic check, in which it was seen that while issuing the challan, the vehicle owner accuses the police that the fine is taken forcibly. These complaints will be curbed.

its purchase

Rs 3743.38 lakh has been made available to the police headquarters for the purchase of various types of road safety equipment from the financial year 2018-19 to 2021-22. Against which eight hand held search lights and 33 body warm cameras, 57 breath analyzers, four laser speed meters, 17 interceptor vehicles, 15 cranes, 43 speed guns and 109 portable amplifiers have been purchased by the Police Headquarters. At the same time, again in 2022-23, only Rs 508.62 lakh was made available to the police headquarters for the purchase of 23 interceptor vehicles. Also, make the purchase of cameras in the districts as soon as possible according to the need.

