Bihar Train: In view of the rush of passengers, special trains will operate, see schedule here

Bihar Train News: In view of the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to run one one-way special train each from Agartala to Gaya, Silchar to Gorakhpur, New Jalpaiguri to Okha and Guwahati to Pune.

Train no. 05610 Agartala-Gaya One Way Special

Train number 05610 Agartala-Gaya one-way special will leave Agartala at 10.00 hrs on 25th May and reach Bhagalpur at 17.53 hrs, Jamalpur at 19.02 hrs, Kiul at 20.40 hrs, Warsaliganj at 21.32 hrs, Nawada at 21.52 hrs and reach Gaya at 23.30 hrs the next day. This special train will have 15 sleeper class coaches and 03 general class coaches.

Train no. 05609 Silchar – Gorakhpur One Way Special

Train number 05609 Sichlar-Gorakhpur one-way special will leave Silchar at 18.45 hrs on 25th May and leave Katihar at 17.20 hrs on 26th May, Naugachia at 18.21 hrs, Mansi at 19.08 hrs, Khagaria at 19.20 hrs, Begusarai at 20.00 hrs, Barauni at 20.35 hrs, Mohiudi at 21.22 hrs city, Arriving at Shahpur Patori at 21.36 hrs, Mahanar Road at 21.47 hrs, Desari at 21.59 hrs, Hajipur at 23.15 hrs, Sonpur at 23.30 hrs and will reach Gorakhpur at 05.45 hrs on May 27. This special train will have 12 sleeper class coaches and 04 general class coaches.

Train no. 05736 New Jalpaiguri – Okha One Way Special

Train number 05736 New Jalpaiguri-Okha one-way special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 17.30 hrs on May 27, Katihar at 21.40 hrs, Naugachia at 22.43 hrs, Khagaria at 23.48 hrs, Begusarai at 00.28 hrs on May 28, Barauni at 01.10 hrs, Hajipur at 03.00 hrs, Hajipur at 09.15 hrs Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. It will reach Okha at 23.45 hrs stopping on May 29. This special train will have 15 sleeper class coaches.

Train no. 05650 Guwahati – Pune One Way Special

Train No. 05650 Guwahati-Pune one-way special will depart from Guwahati at 20.40 hrs on 26th May, leave Katihar at 07.10 hrs, Naugachia at 08.03 hrs, Khagaria at 08.58 hrs, Barauni at 10.15 hrs, Hajipur at 12.05 hrs, Hajipur at 13.10 hrs and Patliputra at 17.00 hrs on 27th May Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. It will reach Pune at 18.20 hrs on 28 May making a stop. This special train will have 02 coaches of third air-conditioned class and 10 coaches of sleeper class and 04 coaches of general class.

