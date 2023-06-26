Bihar Train News: Extension of operational period of these summer special trains, see details...

eyelash: Many summer special trains are being operated by the Railways for the convenience of the passengers during the summer vacations. In view of the positive response of the passengers towards these special trains and the excessive rush of passengers, the operating period of 16 pairs of special trains was extended by the Railways. It may be noted that in this sequence, it has been decided to extend the operational period of 07 more pairs of summer specials.

Danapur-Anand Vihar Summer Special Train

Increasing the operation of train number 03257 Danapur-Anand Vihar special train by two more trips, it has been decided to run it on 02.07.2023 and 09.07.2023. While increasing the operation of train number 03258 Anand Vihar-Danapur special train by 02 more trips, it has been decided to run it on 03.07.2023 and 10.07.2023.

Increasing the operation of train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar special train by 04 more trips, it has been decided to run it on Sundays and Thursdays from 02.07.2023 to 13.07.2023 while train number 03256 Anand Vihar-Patna special train It has been decided to run on Fridays and Mondays from 03.07.2023 to 14.07.2023, increasing the operations by 04 more trips.

Patna-Anand Vihar, Gaya-Anand Vihar Summer Special

Increasing the operation of train number 02391 Patna-Anand Vihar special train by three more trips, it has been decided to run it on every Saturday from 01.07.2023 to 15.07.2023. While increasing the operation of train number 02392 Anand Vihar-Patna special train by three more trips, it has been decided to run it on Sundays from 02.07.2023 to 16.07.2023.

Increasing the operation of train number 03635 Gaya-Anand Vihar special train by 06 more trips, it has been decided to run it on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 03.07.2023 to 14.07.2023. At the same time, increasing the operation of train number 03636 Anand Vihar-Gaya special train by 06 more trips, it has been decided to run it from 04.07.2023 to 15.07.2023 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Hajipur gave information

Giving information to this effect, Hajipur’s Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar said that train number 05231 Barauni-Anand Vihar special train i.e. between Barauni and Anand Vihar has been increased by 04 trips from 02.07.2023 to 13.07. It has been decided to run on every Sunday and Thursday till 2023, while train number 05232 Anand Vihar-Barauni Special train- between Anand Vihar and Barauni will now be increased by 04 trips from 03.07.2023 to 14.07.2023 It has been decided to run on Monday and Friday.

Summer special train between Samastipur Amritsar

Increasing the operation of train number 05273 Samastipur-Amritsar special train by two more trips, it has been decided to run it every Tuesday on 04.07.2023 and 11.07.2023. At the same time, increasing the operation of train number 05274 Amritsar-Samastipur special train by two more trips, it has been decided to run it on Thursday 06.07.2023 and 13.07.2023.

It has been decided to increase the operation of train number 05267 Jaynagar-Amritsar special train on every Friday on 07.07.2023 and 14.07.2023 by increasing 02 more trips whereas train number 05268 Amritsar-Jaynagar special train will now run on 07.07.2023 and 14.07.2023 And by increasing 02 rounds, it has been decided to run it on 09.07.2023 and 16.07.2023 Sunday.

