Bihar Train: Passengers please note, Fatuha-Hilsa-Futuha MEMU special train started

Former Union Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar flagged off the Fatuha- Hilsa- Fatuha Mammu passenger (train number 03238/03237) on Sunday. On the occasion, Ravi Shankar Prasad while appreciating the works being done by PM Narendra Modi Government in Railways said that Bakhtiyarpur and Fatuha stations have been selected under Amrit Bharat Yojana, where platform widening, construction of FOB, construction of station building have been done. Upgradation and selection of new parking lot and expansion of other facilities will be done.

Appeal to extend MEMU train till Islampur

On the other hand, Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar said that now the time of Corona is over and during this time the stopped trains should be started again. He appealed to the railway officials to extend this MEMU train up to Islampur. With the introduction of this new MEMU special train, it will be very easy for the people of the surrounding area to reach Hilsa. This train will leave from Fatuha station at 1 pm. On the other hand, the timing of its opening from Hilsa will be at 3 o’clock.

On the occasion of inauguration, ADRM Infra of Danapur Mandal Anupam Kumar Chandan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saraswatichandra, former MLA of Bakhytyarpur Ranvijay Singh alias Lallu Mukhiya, outgoing candidate of Fatuha Assembly BJP E Satyendra Singh, BJP leaders Munna Singh, Rana Rajendra Paswan, Vijay Vats , Gopal Sharma, Kesar Prasad, Paras Yadav, Ramchandra Prasad of RSS, Virendra Sinha, Shyam Sundar Keshari, Arun Kumar Jha, Anamika Aggarwal, Ranjana Patwa, Shailesh Gupta and dozens of BJP leaders including railway officials were present.

