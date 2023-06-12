Bihar: Truck drags girl returning from temple in Gopalganj for 20 feet, beheaded

A heart-wrenching accident happened on Monday morning on NH 27 near Bankat village of Barauli police station area of ​​Gopalganj. Sandhya Kumari, the 22-year-old daughter of Harihar Thakur of Bankat village, who was returning from the temple after seeing God here, was crushed by an overloaded sand-laden truck while crossing the highway. The accident was so severe that Sandhya Kumari’s head was separated from her torso and was lying about 20 feet behind the body, while the torso was trapped in the wheels of the truck. After the accident, the body kept dragging on the road for about 20 feet. Even there was not a single hair left on the head of the deceased. The driver fled leaving the truck after the accident. After the accident, the villagers blocked the highway. However, after the removal of the jam, the police sent the dead body to the hospital for postmortem.

Dead body removed from JCB truck

After the accident, the girl’s body was stuck between the wheels of the truck, which was not possible to remove. JCB was called to remove the dead body from under the truck, which removed the truck separately, then the dead body could be removed and sent for postmortem.

Traffic remained closed for about one and a half hours

After the accident, the relatives and people of the deceased became agitated. Jammed the road by keeping bamboo and wood. There was a demand of the people that the family members should be given proper compensation for the death in the road accident. Operation of trucks carrying overloaded sand should be banned. The villagers alleged that the police collects money from overloaded sand trucks, so the police do not try to stop them. As a result, such accidents happen every day.

Police lost their sweat in removing the jam

On the persuasion of Barauli Police Station President Prashant Kumar, Sidhwalia Police Station President Hariram Kumar etc. who reached the spot, the villagers calmed down and the movement started. However, the police also lost their sweat in removing the jam from the road. The police removed the barricade from the road several times, but the villagers then put it on the highway. In the meantime, there was a heated exchange, finally the jam was removed, so the policemen breathed a sigh of relief.

Marriage was being discussed, the bier got up

The marriage of Sandhya Kumari was being discussed in the house and the work of seeing the boy had started. On Sunday itself, father Harihar Thakur had come to see the boy for his daughter’s marriage. After coming after seeing the boy, when it was discussed in the house, everyone liked the boy and his family, but Honi agreed to something else, in the midst of the discussion of marriage, Sandhya had to be cremated the next day.

