Bihar: Truck laden with gas cylinder crushes woman, angry people create ruckus on Jhajha Jamui NH

Bihar News: A truck carrying gas cylinders crushed a woman in Bihar’s Jamui district on Wednesday morning. This accident happened near Dhapri village of Dhapri Laxmipur road under Jhajha police station area. It is said that the truck dragged the woman for a long distance. After this the woman died on the spot. After this, angry people jammed Jhajha Jamui NH 333 and vandalized the truck. Due to this the pedestrians coming on the road had to face problems. The deceased woman has been identified as Kaushalya Devi, husband Mahesh Pandit.

There was chaos in the relatives of the deceased woman.

The age of the deceased was 35 years. After this incident the information was given to the police. After this the police reached the spot. After the death of the woman, her relatives are in bad condition by crying. Please tell that Kaushalya Devi was going to Khuri Paras village of Jhajha police station area in the morning with her daughter Anuradha Kumari. Meanwhile, an uncontrolled gas cylinder laden truck crushed the woman near Dhapri village. In this, the woman died on the spot. After this people blocked the road. The road was jammed here for hours.

Police sent the dead body for postmortem

Anuradha, the daughter of the deceased woman, has said that she was going to her maternal uncle’s house with her mother. Pooja was about to happen there. Meanwhile, the truck pushed his mother and dragged her far away. The deceased woman has two children. Whereas, her husband cannot see. It was the woman who took care of her family. For the time being, the police have pacified the angry people after the road accident. Along with this, the entire matter has been investigated and the dead body of the woman has been sent for postmortem.

International Yoga Day 2023: Minister Pashupati Paras health deteriorated while doing yoga, returned from Hajipur to Patna(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqY0-QomDvQ)