Bihar: Truck tramples bike rider in Arrah, angry people block road after road accident

Bihar News: A bike rider was run over by a truck in Ara located in Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is being told that the bike rider used to sell mangoes. The injured have been referred to Patna in critical condition. In Koilwar Chhapra Four Lane Road of Koilwar Block, near Jhalku Nagar, a truck badly crushed a motorcyclist who was selling mangoes. The bike rider has been badly injured in this.

Treatment of injured continues in PMCH

The injured has been hurriedly admitted to the primary health center of Koilwar by the villagers. Here they were treated. After this, he has been referred to Patna PMCH for better treatment. Local people said that both the legs of the bike rider were badly injured. After the accident, the condition of the bike rider is said to be serious. At present, the name of the injured bike rider is being told as Badruddin, son of Mohammad Alim.

Angry villagers demanded compensation

Information has been given about the injured that he used to roam around selling mangoes. The villagers became angry after the road accident. Also they blocked the road. The villagers who jammed say that big vehicles coming from the opposite direction should be stopped. He has said that the police of the local police station should show readiness to get rid of the problem of jam. According to the villagers, so far many people have lost their lives in road accidents happening every day. Angry people have demanded compensation by blocking the road after the accident.

