Bihar: Two killed after the bride’s car collided with her in-laws house, villagers held the newly married couple hostage

After marriage in Nawada, Bihar, the bride’s car going to her in-laws house for the first time with her husband has become a victim of a road accident. Two people died on the spot in this accident. After the incident, the angry villagers kept the newly married couple hostage. The incident is being reported on Nawada-Jamui State Highway near Bhagwanpur village of Pakribarawan police station area. People told that the car was at a very high speed, which crushed two people. After the road accident, the driver fled leaving the vehicle.

collision at five in the morning

Locals told that the incident took place around 5 am. The car carrying the bride and groom was coming from Nawada side. Meanwhile, the driver had a nap in Bhagwanpur. Because of this, the vehicle ran over two people sitting on the roadside. After this, she went ahead and collided with a truck full of cold drinks standing on the roadside. Shankar Mistry, 40-year-old son of Vimal Mistry and Moodle Dom, 45-year-old son of Bhajan Dom, died on the spot in this incident. There were four people in the car. In this, along with groom Mo Gauhar Sheikh (25 years) and bride Aktari Khatoon (18 years), Kaumu Neesha (65 years), Mo Afsar (31 years) were also injured in the accident.

People jammed Nawada-Jamui State Highway

After the incident, the villagers blocked the Nawada-Jamui State Highway. Circle Officer Narendra Kumar, Block Development Officer Neeraj Kumar and Pakribarawan Police Station President Ravi Bhushan immediately reached the spot after getting the information about the jam. After this, somehow the jam was ended by persuading the people. In addition, the Block Development Officer gave Rs 20,000 to the dependent of the deceased under the Family Benefit Scheme and assured all possible government help. Traffic was restored after about two hours. Police has sent the bodies of both the deceased to Nawada for postmortem.