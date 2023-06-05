Bihar: Two laborers of Narkatiaganj died in Balasore train accident, mourning spread in the house

Two laborers of Narkatiaganj have died in a train accident in Balasore train of Odisha. The deceased include Shatrughan Paswan, 35, and Bajrangi Kumar, 18, residents of Manjharia village of Binwalia Panchayat. Both uncles are nephews. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village including the family members after the dead bodies were identified and informed. As soon as the news of the incident was received, there was a hue and cry among the family members, on hearing which the whole village gathered. Sohan Paswan, the brother of the deceased told that both were going to Chennai for wages on Wednesday. He had a ticket in the Coromandel Express. When they came to know about the train accident, they contacted Shatrughan and Bajrangi on their mobiles, but both of them said their mobile numbers were switched off.

Relatives trying to bring dead bodies

After contacting the helpline number issued by the Railways, the news of the death of both was received late on Sunday night. Here, on Monday morning, chief representative Rajesh Singh reached the house of the deceased and inquired about the updated situation. He told that efforts are being made to get the dead bodies. The family members have gone to Balasore. Trainee DSP Co-SHO Navneet Kumar told that information about the incident has been received. Further action is being taken by establishing contact with the family members of the deceased who were victims of the accident.

Relatives went to Balasore to bring the dead bodies

The relatives of Shatrughan Paswan and Bajrangi Kumar, who were victims of the Balasore train accident, have become desperate and distraught. On information, other family members including Shatrudayan Paswan’s wife Kusum Devi and Bajrangi’s father Mohan Paswan have left for Balasore. Relatives are in bad condition at home by crying. Maina Devi, who lost her son and grandson in the train accident, is crying loudly. A crowd of villagers has gathered at home and the one who is listening from where he is trying to console the relatives by running from there.

