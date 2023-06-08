Bihar: Two stabbed to death in a dispute over sitting on a seat in coaching, one dead

In Bihar’s Nalanda, a case of knife-wielding has come to the fore while sitting on a seat in coaching. It is being told that one student has died in this stabbing, while one has been seriously injured. The information of the incident was given to the police. As soon as the information was received, the Bihar Sharif police reached the spot. Police said that there was a dispute between two groups of students in the coaching campus. After this, there was a clash between the two. Meanwhile, the miscreants came and stabbed two students with knives. In the coaching campus where this incident took place, preparations are made for the competition.

Injured undergoing treatment in private clinic

It is being told that the police reached the spot and admitted both of them to a private hospital for treatment in a hurry. In view of the serious condition of the injured Rahul Kumar, the higher center was referred for treatment. However, he died before being taken to another hospital. Whereas, the condition of another student Kunal Kumar remains critical. She is still admitted in the hospital. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Simultaneously, inspecting the incident site.

The relatives of the deceased did road jam

After the incident, this information was given to his family members. After this he reached the hospital. Where, Rahul’s family members got information about his death. After this, the angry relatives blocked the state highway. After this, Sadar DSP reached there. He assured the family members of action, after which the jam could be ended. In relation to the incident, Sadar DSP Dr. Shibli Nomani told that the incident of stabbing has happened. A young man died in this. People have been pacified by convincing them. It has been said to register an FIR. The matter is under investigation. Action is being taken.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QMKFeRGTo)