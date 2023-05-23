Bihar: Two-year-old girl raped in Jamui, dead body found in a garbage dump, one person arrested

Bihar crime newsA heart-wrenching incident has come to the fore in Bihar’s Jamui. The body of a two-year-old girl missing since Monday was found on Tuesday. It is suspected that the girl has been murdered after raping her. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. It is being told that the search for the missing girl was being done by the family members. In this sequence, the dead body of the girl child was recovered from a pile of garbage near the bus stand in Khairma locality. The body has been taken into custody by the police and sent for postmortem.

one person was arrested

While taking action in the case, the police has arrested a young man picking up garbage. There are marks on the neck of the girl. In such a situation, it is being expressed that the girl has been killed by strangulation. However, the situation regarding the rape will be clear only after the medical examination. The police refused to speak anything in the matter. After the incident, there is a lot of resentment among the family members and the local people. The family alleges that the information about the girl’s disappearance was already given to the police. But, no immediate action was taken.

Father had filed the case on Monday

The father of the deceased girl told that he had registered a case in the police station on Monday itself. In this, he alleged that Ranjit Manjhi (25) had abducted his daughter. Accused Ranjit Manjhi is a person of alcoholic nature. Police has arrested the accused after the incident. He is under interrogation. SDPO Dr. Rakesh Kumar told that the killer of the girl child will be arrested soon. One person has been arrested in the case. There is a suspicion of rape. But the situation will be clear after the post mortem report comes.

