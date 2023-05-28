Bihar: Two youths died in a road accident in Aurangabad, chaos in the family

Two people died in a face-to-face collision between two bikes near Babaji’s hut at Dihuli turn of Shivganj road under Madanpur police station area in Aurangabad, Bihar. Along with this, a young man was seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, 21-year-old son of Pramod Lal, resident of Ratanpura village under Madanpur police station area and the injured as Neeraj Kumar, son of Sitaram Saav of the same village. At the same time, the second deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar, son of Rama Shankar Chandravanshi, a resident of Havaspur of Barun police station area.

According to the information received, Nitish was going towards Shivganj by bike with his friend and Deepak was going from his village Havaspur to Chein village of Rafiganj police station area to attend the procession. Meanwhile, there was a face-to-face collision between the two bikes near the Dihuli turn and all three were suffering from injuries on the road. That’s why Nikhil Kumar Singh, a resident of Teldiha village, with the help of the villagers, brought everyone to Sadar Hospital for treatment. But the doctors declared Deepak dead. Seeing the condition of Nitish and Neeraj very serious after first aid by the doctors, they were referred outside for better treatment. The family went to Magadh Medical with Neeraj and were going to Jamuhar with Nitish. But Nitish died by the time he reached Barun. After the incident, the police of Nagar police station got the post-mortem done and handed over the dead body to the relatives.

In relation to the incident, the relatives came to know that the entire family including Deepak’s wife had gone to Asansol in West Bengal for the marriage ceremony of his nephew. But as soon as the relatives got the news of the death, the marriage turned into mourning. The family hurriedly left for home from there. Deepak was married in the year 2018 in Chapra village of Obra police station area. Deepak has a 4 year old daughter and a two year old son. He used to work as a laborer and from that the family was fed.