Bihar: Two youths killed in bike and scooty collision in Supaul, treatment of injured mother and son continues

Bihar News: A bike and a scooty collided early on Tuesday morning near Thakkan Chowk under Hulas Panchayat of Raghopur police station area of ​​Supaul district of Bihar. In this, two youths died on the spot. Whereas, two others were badly injured. According to information, two scooty-riding youths died on the spot after a face-to-face collision between a scooty and a bike near Hulas Thakkan Chowk under Raghopur police station area at around 06 am. Whereas, a young man and his mother riding a bike were seriously injured.

Police admitted the injured to the hospital

After the incident, people informed the Raghopur police about the incident. After this, the police reached the spot and admitted both the injured to Raghopur Referral Hospital. Both are currently being treated here. On the basis of the identity card recovered from the deceased, one youth was identified as 28-year-old Aditya Raj, a resident of Hajipur in Vaishali district, and the other as Abhinav Kumar, a resident of Patna Punaichak. According to the information, the deceased Aditya was working as a land surveyor in the Revenue Department in Triveniganj. At the same time, Abhinav was working on the post of LDC in the Irrigation Department in Triveniganj itself. Last year itself, after the death of his father, he got a job on the basis of compassion.

Police informed the family of the deceased about the incident

At the same time, the identity of both the injured was Mohd, resident of Janki Nagar Ward No. 08 of Purnia district. Son of Abdul Afag and Mohd. Abdul’s wife was portrayed as Chhotia Khatun. Both the injured are being told out of danger. It is being told that both the deceased were going from Scooty to Triveniganj via Raghopur via Hulas. Whereas, men and women riding on bikes were going to Banmankhi. The police have taken both the bodies in their possession. Along with this, the relatives of the deceased have also been informed.

