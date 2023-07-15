Bihar: Union Minister Nityanand Rai met Chirag Paswan for the second time, Manjhi also received JP Nadda’s letter

Loksabha Election 2024 (Loksabha Election 2024In view of this, the political heat has increased a lot in Bihar. To strengthen its roots in Bihar, BJP is engaged in associating small parties with itself. While Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai met Chirag Paswan in Delhi late on Friday night. On the other hand, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hum and Chirag have been invited to attend the important meeting of NDA in Delhi on 18th July. The political stir has intensified after both the parties received the call of BJP’s central president JP Nadda.

Political porridge cooked on the dining table

Nityanand Rai’s discussion about Chirag Paswan’s meeting in Delhi is hot. It is understood that Chirag Paswan had put some conditions for joining the NDA. In this, the BJP has agreed to make him a minister in the central government. Whereas, talks are on on other demands of Chirag. In this, Chirag’s second most important demand is to contest on 6 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. It is believed that there is no consensus between the two parties regarding this, but the line of the letter written by JP Nadda is very important in itself. It is written in it that your party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) has been an important partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As a key partner of NDA, you are also a key partner in the journey of service, good governance and poor welfare by the NDA government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Late last night at New Delhi residence Union Minister of State for Home Respected Mr. @nityanandraibjp National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Respected Mr. @iChiragPaswan Met Mr. pic.twitter.com/8xLUzmJryk

— Lok Janshakti Party (@LJP4India) July 15, 2023



Bihar: AIIMS to be built in Darbhanga? Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha told the important thing in the assembly

Thanks to NDA for calling the meeting

Hindustan Awami Morcha (Se) President Dr. Santosh Suman Manjhi has thanked JP Nadda for inviting him to attend the NDA meeting. Please tell that after separating from the grand alliance, we had joined the NDA. The politics of Bihar had become very heated regarding this. From Nitish Kumar to Tejashwi Yadav directly attacked Jitan Ram Manjhi.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds9ivxFYjTc)