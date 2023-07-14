bihar vidhan sabha bjp protest against lathi charge tejjawi yadav on land for job case shikshak bharti mdn

A silent protest was held outside the House by the BJP regarding the death of leader Vijay Singh in the lathicharge. All BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha, BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary participated in this. BJP leaders were standing peacefully in the House with placards in their hands. After this, a march was organized by the BJP in the entire assembly. Let us tell you that before this, for four consecutive days, the BJP leaders were adamant on taking the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the land for job case. After this, a program to gherao the assembly was organized on Thursday on the issue of employment, corruption and teacher reinstatement. On this, lathicharge was done by the police. A BJP leader died in this. Whereas, many people have been injured.