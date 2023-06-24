Bihar: Villagers attack police for arresting youth in Bettiah, two constables injured

Local people attacked the police who went to arrest a youth in Bettiah, Bihar. It is being told that Lohiaria Chowk police of Chanpatia police station area of ​​West Champaran reached to raid a shop. The police had received information about keeping the pistol hidden in the shop. During the raid, the police recovered a pistol from Rahul Patel. During interrogation, Rahul told that this pistol belongs to a youth named Vicky. After this the team arrested three women and one man. Meanwhile, the angry villagers attacked. Two soldiers were injured in this.

Villagers wanted to rescue the young man

The police team that went to raid told that they were just interrogating the young man that about two dozen villagers had gathered there. Before they could understand anything, women and men armed with sticks attacked the police. He wanted to free Rahul from the custody of the police. Constable Mrityunjay Kumar’s head was blown off in the attack, while constable Dhananjay Rai was also hurt. Seeing the growing anger of the people, the police somehow took Rahul away from there. It is being told that the incident took place on Friday night at 10 pm. After this, the police of Chanpatia, Kumarbagh, Gopalpur, SC-ST police station reached Lohiaria Chowk at around 2.30 am. Based on the video footage, the police arrested three women involved in the attack.

Action is being taken by registering an FIR in the matter: Police

Giving information about the incident, Police Station President Manish Kumar said that the police had gone to the square on the information of having weapons. There, a clash broke out with the villagers. Some people have been detained in the case. they are being interrogated. A pistol has also been recovered. Police is taking action by registering an FIR in the matter.

