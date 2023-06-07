Bihar: Villagers ransacked Darbhanga’s Subhankarpur TOP, fed up with police’s attitude, created ruckus

Bihar News: Disturbed by the attitude of the police in Darbhanga, the villagers created ruckus and ransacked inside the TOP. The case pertains to Shubhankarpur TOP of the district which comes under Nagar police station area. The villagers have accused the police of arbitrariness and snatching money by harassing them in the name of vehicle checking.

Uproar and vandalism in Shubhankarpur TOP

In Shubhankarpur TOP, on Tuesday late evening, the local people created a lot of uproar. Troubled by the attitude of the police, the villagers lost their patience. He alleges that the TOP police unnecessarily target and harass the local people in the name of vehicle checking. The police have been accused of wrongful recovery and extortion of money. Meanwhile, on Tuesday too, when the police stopped people walking on the road in the name of vehicle checking, the anger of the villagers descended on the TOP.

serious allegations against the police

The crowd of villagers reached TOP and created a lot of ruckus inside. Vandalized many valuables including chair table and also damaged the papers. The villagers said that they have been troubled by the attitude of the police for a long time. TOP was given for our security but the police here target the local people and extort money by stopping passers-by.

Bihar: Policeman arrested for extorting money from truck driver in Bhagalpur, action taken after video went viral

extortion charges from traders

A protesting woman and a young man told that the police of TOP put their hand in the pocket of a mechanic on Tuesday and took out the money. At the same time, accused of giving free hand to anti-social elements and harassing the local people. A businessman told that he returns home only late at night. There are many other such businessmen. But the police make them targets and harass them everyday. Recovery is done illegally from them. On the other hand, the TOP police say that the villagers came in protest after checking the vehicle and in this way entered the TOP and ransacked it.