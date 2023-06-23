Bihar: Was running a racket on Facebook to get jobs abroad, police arrested from Muzaffarpur and Motihari

Action has been taken in Muzaffarpur and Motihari of Bihar by Madhya Pradesh Police with the help of Bihar Police. A gang is active on Facebook to get jobs in foreign countries. It is being operated by the youth of Muzaffarpur and Motihari. He is collecting huge amount from this. This has been disclosed by the police of Dharampuri police station of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh who reached the Sadar police station of Muzaffarpur on Thursday. It has been told that Sonu Kumar of Narwara village of Baruraj police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur and Akhilesh Kumar and Akash Ranjan of Motihari are operating it. All three have been cheating huge amount in their Delhi based bank accounts. Madhya Pradesh Police has also raided the house of all three. But, all three have been found absconding. At present, the Madhya Pradesh police is camping in the Motipur-Baruraj police station area.

Laborer Manohar Kumar, a resident of Dharampur in Madhya Pradesh, lodged an FIR regarding this in Dharampuri police station. Told there that he works as a laborer. Currently unemployed. During this, saw an advertisement for a job on Facebook. After which he contacted on the mobile number given on it and talked. They assured to get job abroad and then deposited 59 thousand rupees in three bank accounts in three times. Even after this, there was a demand for more rupees. After which he refused to give. After this, all the three accused switched off the mobile.

It is being told that many times people have been tricked by the accused. After this, the police took action and arrested him. Let us tell you that the number of cyber crimes has increased a lot in Bihar as well. After this, cyber police station has been established by the government in all the districts.

