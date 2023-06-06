Bihar Weather: 17 districts of Bihar are in the grip of heatwave, the heat will continue for five more days, know when the monsoon will knock

Bihar is scorching in Loo (hot air) for the last seven days. The effect area of ​​heat wave is continuously increasing. According to IMD, severe heatwave conditions prevailed at 17 places in the state on Tuesday. This condition of scorching heat is forecast to last for the next five days. In fact, due to the delay in the monsoon, the hot weather is likely to continue. Overall, Bihar’s scorching heat will continue in the absence of strong sunlight, rain and proper moisture.

On Tuesday, there was severe heatwave in Purnia, Khagaria, Supaul, Sabour, Farbisganj and Katihar in Bihar. All these six places recorded maximum temperature of 6.4 degree to 8.2 degree Celsius above normal. People’s life remained busy at these places. Maximum heat was felt in Forbesganj. Here the mercury crossed eight degrees Celsius above normal.

Temperature remained above 40 degree Celsius

Apart from this, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Motihari, Banka, Bhagalpur, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Patna, Valmikinagar, Jamui, Vaishali, Nalanda and Pusa. However, the maximum temperature remained above 40 degree Celsius in Jiradei, Araria, Gaya, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Darbhanga and Begusarai. The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 43.3 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in Patna in June crossed 42 several times. This is the highest in the last three years. Last year, the highest temperature in June 2022 was 41.9, 40.2 in June 2021 and 38.3 degrees Celsius in June 2020.

Monsoon may hit Kerala in a day or two

Giving details of the cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that it will turn into a cyclonic storm by tonight. Also it will be faster. He said that the arrival of monsoon is likely to happen in Kerala in a couple of days.

No respite even from light rain in Patna

The heat wave continues. People are getting troubled due to the burning sun during the day. Light rain accompanied by strong winds occurred in some areas of Patna on Tuesday morning. But, after just 15 minutes of weather change, the scorching heat has started once again. The maximum temperature of the city has been recorded at 42 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 26.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of clear weather and strong sunshine with hot winds on Wednesday as well. At the same time, on June 9 and 10, a forecast has been issued for strong heat wave.

