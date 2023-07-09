Bihar Weather: Alert of rain and cold in Bihar, Meteorological Department issued forecast

Monsoon activities have become very weak in Bihar, but the activities of Thunder Storm have increased further. More or less similar weather conditions will continue for the next 24 hours. According to the forecast of IMD, there are chances of heavy rains in the north-east and south-east districts of Bihar. At the same time, in some places in South Bihar, there may be normal rain with thunder and thunder.

29 percent less rain than normal

According to the forecast of IMD, a trough line is passing through Bihar. In comparison, the day temperature has increased in most of the districts of the state. In most of the districts of the state, the average maximum temperature has been recorded one to three degrees. The highest temperature in the state has been recorded in Buxar at 38.5 degree Celsius. So far, 186.5 mm of rain has been recorded in Bihar, 29 percent less than normal.

instructions to stay alert

After the forecast issued by the Meteorological Center, the Disaster Management Department It has been alerted that these days the water level of the rivers will rise, loss of life and property due to lightning, water logging in the lower part of the cities, damage to standing crops and fruit trees due to storm, lightning, hailstorm, slums, huts and kutcha houses. There is a possibility of loss. In such a situation, the officers of all the districts should be prepared. Send alerts from time to time among the people, so that the farmers along with the common people remain alert about the changes in the weather.

Do not do this work during rain

Do not do the work of bathing, preparing, operating boats etc. in rivers during rains.

Farmers and citizens have been advised to take shelter in a pucca house if lightning or thunder is heard.

Do not take shelter during rains under trees and especially under isolated trees

