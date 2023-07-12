Bihar Weather: Alert of rain and thunderstorm in these districts of Bihar, Meteorological Department issued forecast

Monsoon is fully active in Bihar, there is a possibility of thunderclap in almost all areas of the state on Thursday. On the other hand, a forecast of moderate to heavy rain has been issued in most areas of North Bihar. According to IMD, there is a possibility of only scattered rains in South Bihar. Here, from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, an average of 100 mm of rain has been recorded in Kishanganj.

33 percent less rain than normal in June

According to the official bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department, 215 and 205 mm of rain have been recorded at Tehragach and Thakurganj places of Kishanganj till Wednesday morning. Whereas, 180 mm of rain was recorded in Tyabpur. Apart from this, there has been sporadic rain in most places of the state. According to the official information of IMD, from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday only 44.4 mm of rain was recorded in Bhagalpur, 11 mm in Muzaffarpur and 15.6 mm in Pusa. Apart from this, Valmiki Nagar received 1.2 mm of rain. It has not rained in the remaining districts of the state throughout the day. Bihar has recorded 202 mm of rain since June 1, which is 33 percent less than normal.

Storm warning in Sitamarhi and Champaran

Orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for extremely heavy rains in Araria, Purnia, Madhubani and Supaul. At the same time, a warning has been issued regarding the storm in Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran. Here, due to non-formation of low pressure center in Bihar, no monsoon system is getting attracted towards Bihar. Because of this, the rainy season seems to have stopped in the state, especially in South Bihar. There is very little rain in this area. Along with this, the humid heat has troubled the people.

