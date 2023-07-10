Bihar Weather: Chance of rain in North Bihar and thunderstorm in South Bihar, Meteorological Department issued alert

Monsoon is active in Bihar but weak. Despite being the month of Sawan, there is no rain to be seen. Due to this, the weather in South Bihar is once again hot, due to which the problems of the people have increased and the farmers are also worried. However, scattered rains are being seen in some areas of North Bihar. Meanwhile, a trough line is passing from Patna. Due to its effect, there are chances of good rains in North and East Bihar on Tuesday. At the same time, in South Bihar also, there has been a possibility of thunderclap at many places. IMD has alerted about this.

Rain alert in East Bihar

According to the forecast issued by IMD, there may be heavy rains in many areas in the eastern region of Bihar. Its alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department. Apart from this, there may be scattered rains in many areas of Bihar. Here, till Sunday and Monday morning, moderate rain has been recorded in about half a dozen places in East Bihar.

So far 31 percent less rain than normal

However, in most areas of the state, there has not been even a nominal amount of rain in about 16 districts. About eight districts have received less rainfall than normal. So far, 189 mm of rain has been recorded in Bihar, 31 percent less than normal. Normally, till these days there is 275 mm of rain.

Now commuting anywhere in Bihar is easy, construction of 6 expressways is being done, construction of rural roads is also being done

Clouds hovering in the sky, but it is not raining

Due to less rains, people in many areas of the state are suffering from the humid heat. Where the life has become completely disturbed due to the severe weather. At the same time, restlessness has started in animals and birds. It is worth noting that the unique game of scorching sun and shade and the game of hide and seek between the Sun God and the clouds in the sky has affected the life of the people. It should be noted that clouds are being seen moving in the sky, but due to lack of rain, people are troubled day and night due to the humid heat.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2bsYqNVCOI) )heavy rainfall