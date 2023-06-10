Bihar Weather: Chances of rain in these districts amid scorching heat, know when the monsoon will come in Bihar?

Bihar Weather Forecast Monsoon has entered Kerala. But due to scorching heat and heat stroke, the life of people in Bihar has become difficult. The Meteorological Department says that heatwave havoc will continue in Bihar. Monsoon can enter Bihar by June 15. Only after this the people of Bihar are expected to get relief from the scorching heat and heat wave. Talking about the present, the mercury is rising rapidly in all the districts of the state including capital Patna, Vaishali, Nalanda. Meanwhile, the Maisam department has also indicated that it may rain in the south-eastern region from June 13 on Sunday.

No respite from the heat yet

Meteorologists say that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in North Bihar from Sunday. But, till now the people of Bihar are not expected to get relief from the scorching heat. Let us inform that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert on Saturday regarding the severe heat wave in nine districts including Patna and Nalanda. Whereas in eight districts including Bhagalpur and Katihar, a yellow alert has been issued regarding heat wave.

What is the update regarding rain

Till June 13 in North Bihar, the temperature will be between 40 to 42 degree Celsius. But the temperature in the northeastern regions is expected to decrease by 2 to 4 degrees from June 12. According to the Meteorological Department, it is expected to rain in Northeast Bihar on Saturday. Till June 10, the temperature in South Bihar will be 42 to 44 degree Celsius. But, after this the temperature may drop by 2 to 4 degrees.

Vaishali was hottest on Friday

According to the Friday evening bulletin of Patna Meteorological Center, 10 districts including Patna, Bhojpur and Vaishali were in the grip of severe heat. Nine districts, including Nawada, Muzaffarpur and Aurangabad, were in the grip of heatwave, while Vaishali recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. After this it was 44.6 degree Celsius in Bhojpur. The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded at 44.4 degrees. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in some areas including Sheikhpura, Nalanda and Aurangabad till June 13.