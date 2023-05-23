Bihar Weather: Death descended from the sky in Darbhanga, heavy rain and hailstorm in 16 districts of Bihar

Bihar Weather: Since Tuesday morning in Bihar, there has been clear rain and thunderclap in many districts of the state. An alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for 16 districts of the state. Meanwhile, it is being told that an elderly person in Ahiyari Dakshini Panchayat of Darbhanga and two teenagers died in Kahua Jagdishpur village. At the same time, one person from Ahiyari is injured. In a hurry, he has been admitted to a private hospital. After the death, there is an atmosphere of mourning in both the villages.

went to fetch fodder for cattle

In Ahiyari Dakshini, the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Rai (60 years), son of Kailu Rai. Whereas, Bindeshwar Rai’s son Ram Balam Rai (55 years) has been seriously injured. It is being told that both had gone to fetch fodder for the cattle from the dam. Meanwhile it started raining heavily. There was no place to hide in the field. In this order there was a thunderclap. After the accident, there was uproar among the family members in Ahiyari Got. Apart from Darbhanga, many districts including Gopalganj, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Samastipur, Vaishali received rain on Tuesday.

Outcry over the death of teenagers

The teenagers who died of lightning in Kahua Jagdishpur village have been identified as Anand Sahni, 14-year-old only son of Ashok Sahni and Nitish Kumar Ram, 13-year-old son of Laddu Ram of the same locality. On the other hand, 15-year-old son of Laltun Ram, Akash Kumar and 15-year-old son of late Suraj Ram, Santosh Ram were injured in this thunderclap. It is being told that Mushahari had gone to Gachi near the village around eight o’clock in the morning. Meanwhile, it started raining and everyone became a victim of lightning. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

