Bihar Weather Forecast: It rained heavily in Bihar, it will rain heavily from this day, Meteorological Department alerted

People have got relief from the humid heat due to rain and monsoon wind across the state including Patna on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the weather pattern has completely changed due to the drop in temperature. According to the records of the Meteorological Department, on Thursday, the maximum temperature of Patna was recorded at 31 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 26 degree. From 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, the entire city was waterlogged due to four hours of torrential rain. There were dark clouds in the sky throughout the day. The condition of drizzling remained constant.

Temperature dropped in 26 districts

On the other hand, due to rain on Thursday, a drop in temperature was recorded in 26 districts of the state. During this, the maximum rainfall was recorded at Raniganj in Araria at 104.2 mm. According to the weather forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Sitamarhi, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Khagaria, Madhepura districts due to the effect of east-west trough formed around northwest Rajasthan and northern Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, there is a warning of very heavy rains in Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia. Light rain is expected in the remaining districts.

Bihar will receive more rain than normal in the first fortnight of July

On the other hand, according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of normal or more rainfall in Bihar during the first fortnight of July. The temperature of the state is expected to remain normal. According to the forecast of IMD Patna, there is a possibility of good rains in most areas of North Bihar in the first week of July. There will be normal rains in the rest of Bihar. Similarly, there are chances of normal rains in Bihar in the second week. At present, the activity of monsoon will continue in June.

Average 10 mm rain recorded on Thursday

According to IMD, Bihar has received 29.9 mm of rain in the last week, which is 51 per cent less than normal. On the other hand, from June 1 to the morning of June 29, Bihar has received 47.5 mm of rain. This is 69 percent less than normal. An average of 10 mm of rain has been recorded in Bihar on Thursday.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7zdlhNNgqI)