Bihar weather forecast live: Heavy rain started with thunderstorm in Patna, know the condition of your city...

It is raining in Lakhisarai as well

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a public meeting in Lakhisarai today. But before his public meeting, it has started raining in Lakhisarai along with Patna.

Heavy rain started in Patna

Heavy rain has started in Patna. The weather has become pleasant due to this heavy rain. The farmers who were waiting for a long time to sow paddy straw, their wait will also end after this rain. Farmers have high hopes from this rain. With the onset of rains, the faces of people troubled by the heat and humidity have blossomed.

It rained on Wednesday as well

It rained heavily in Patna and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning and afternoon. After about 45 minutes of rain, the weather of the entire city became pleasant. According to the Meteorological Center, 16 mm has been recorded in 24 hours. There are chances of cloudy and rain for the next two days. Due to rain, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded one degree below normal at 32.4 and the minimum temperature was 25.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday. There is no possibility of any significant difference in temperature on Thursday as well.

water logging after rain

After the rains, there was a problem of water logging in many places of the city. Karbigahia, in front of the ISKCON temple in Buddhamarg, near Mahavir Arogya Sansthan in Kankarbagh, Magadh Mahila College and in front of Pant Bhavan on Bailey Road, were waterlogged at many places. However, the Municipal Corporation’s line and QRT are active and the situation has been rectified by them in 2 hours. In many places, water was pumped out by installing a motor.