Bihar Weather Forecast: Mercury in 16 districts of Bihar crosses 40 degrees, heatwave alert again from June 1

Patna. The heat has once again started showing its attitude in Bihar. People are suffering from the heat. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in 16 districts was recorded beyond 40 degree Celsius. Heat wave conditions continued in Araria and Katihar. According to the Meteorological Department, heat wave will start in many districts from June 1. The hottest on Wednesday was Balmikinagar of West Champaran. The temperature here was 42.4, which is four degrees above normal.

Mercury crossed 40 degrees in these districts

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather of Bihar will remain dry for now. In the first week of June, an increase of 2 to 4 degrees will be recorded in the maximum temperature. Aurangabad and Nalanda districts have been hottest with 41.8 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the capital Patna was 41.1 degree Celsius. Bhojpur 41.6 degree, Gaya 41.5 degree, Sheikhpura 41.2, Khagaria 40.9 degree. Along with this, the temperature of other districts has also been recorded close to 40 degrees. On Wednesday, the temperature of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Khagaria, Begusarai, Nawada, Jamui, Sitamarhi, Araria, Katihar and East Champaran has crossed 40 degrees.

Alert regarding heat wave again from June 1

According to the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, from June 1, heat wave and heat wave may start once again in the state. On Thursday, a heatwave alert has been issued at some places in Purnia, West Champaran and Araria districts. Heat wave conditions may prevail in Purnia, West Champaran, Araria, Khagaria, Aurangabad and Nalanda districts on Friday. At the same time, there is a warning of heatwave at some places in Bhagalpur, Purnia, Bettiah, Araria, Khagaria, Aurangabad, Biharsharif, Sasaram and Buxar including the capital Patna on Saturday.