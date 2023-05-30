Bihar Weather: Heat rises again in Bihar, mercury reaches 40 degrees in 16 districts, know how the weather will be for the next 5 days

Bihar Weather: Once again heatwave and heat stroke has started in Bihar. The highest temperature in Araria and Katihar has been recorded above normal by 5.6 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively. In the next four days, the maximum temperature may rise up to four degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state has been recorded in Aurangabad and Nalanda up to 41.8 degree Celsius.

40 degree temperature in 16 districts

According to official information, 16 districts like Aurangabad, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Gaya, Sheikhpura, Patna, West Champaran, Khagaria, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Jamui, Sitamarhi, Araria, Katihar and East Champaran recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. has been registered till date.

Temperature recorded up to six degrees above normal

The highest temperature in the state has been recorded from two to six degrees above normal. Night temperature is also running higher than normal. At present, there is a forecast of continuous increase in temperature in the entire state for the next five days. It has been said in the long-term weather forecast that the summer in the month of June will be more than normal. According to the information, the monsoon is likely to reach Bihar by June 12. However, its latest update has not yet been released by the Meteorological Department.

Mercury reached 41.1 degree Celsius three degrees above normal in Patna

On the other hand, the maximum temperature of Patna was recorded at 41.1 degree Celsius on Tuesday. It is three degrees Celsius more than normal. The minimum temperature has also been recorded at 27.8 degree Celsius. This is also two degrees more than normal. Due to the increased temperature and strong sunlight, the roads of the city looked emptier than usual in the afternoon on Tuesday. Due to the sun, people stayed in their homes.

BPSC Exam: BPSC released advertisement for recruitment of 1.70 lakh teachers, apply online from June 15

temperature will rise

According to the information received from the Indian Meteorological Department, on May 31, the maximum temperature of Patna is expected to be 42 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degree. The same temperature is expected to remain on June 1 as well.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcdjDXjB45c)