Bihar Weather: Heat wave in Bihar, mercury crossed 40 degrees, Meteorological Department issued alert regarding heat wave

Bihar Weather: Heat wave (Loo) is reaching its peak in Bihar. The heat of the sun during the day on Wednesday affected the life of common people. In fact, on Wednesday, the last day of May, hot wind blew in the entire state. Due to this tremendous heat was felt. Heatwave has been officially recorded in five districts. IMD has issued an alert regarding heat wave with severe heat in entire Bihar till June 4. Strong westerly wind is blowing in the entire state. Heat wave havoc in Bihar has started from Tuesday.

mercury was more than 40 degrees

The mercury has been recorded above 40 degree Celsius in 19 districts of the state on Wednesday. According to IMD, Araria recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, Purnia 41.5 degrees Celsius, Katihar 40 degrees Celsius and Sheikhpura 42.2 degrees Celsius. Heat wave has been officially declared in all these districts.

Highest temperature in these districts

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 42.4 degree Celsius in Valmiki Nagar. The highest temperature of 40 to 42.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Valmiki Nagar, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, Patna, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Purnia, Nalanda, Nawada, Vaishali, Dehri, Siwan, East Champaran, Jamui, Banka, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Katihar. Has been done.

life affected by heat

The maximum temperature of Patna was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. It has been three degrees more than normal. Normal life has been affected due to high temperature and strong sunlight. At the same time, the minimum temperature of the district has been 29.4 degree Celsius, which is three degrees more than normal. For the next few days in Patna, the heat wave does not seem to subside.

Today the temperature will be 42 degree in Patna

According to the information received from the Indian Meteorological Department, on June 1, the maximum temperature of Patna is expected to be 42 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 29 degree Celsius. On the other hand, on June 2, the maximum temperature is estimated to be 43 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 29 degree Celsius.

