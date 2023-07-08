Bihar Weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorm will occur in Bihar till July 12, Meteorological Department issued alert, know details

Bihar Weather: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of North Bihar from July 9 to 12 in Bihar. Along with this, there is a possibility of lightning along with thunder and lightning in most of the districts of the state. After this alert, the Disaster Management Department has instructed the districts that all the officers should be ready. Send alerts from time to time among the people, so that the farmers along with the common people remain alert. The India Meteorological Department has said that the monsoon trough line is effective from its normal location to the south via Jaisalmer, Kota, Shivpuri, Siddhi, Balasore up to the Bay of Bengal. But, there is every possibility of it moving northwards from its current location and passing through Bihar.

Disaster Management Department issued instructions

India meteorological department Has issued an alert on Saturday. In which it has been said that the Monsoon Trough Line is effective from its normal location in the south to Gangal Bay via Jaisalmer, Kota, Shivpuri, Siddhi, Balasore. But there is every possibility of it moving northwards from its current location and passing through Bihar. Due to which there is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of North Bihar during 9th to 12th July in the state. Along with this, there is a possibility of lightning along with thunder and lightning in most of the districts of the state. After this alert, the Disaster Management Department has instructed the districts that all the officers should be ready. Send alerts from time to time among the people, so that the farmers along with the common people remain alert.

don’t do it

– Do not bathe, prepare, operate boat etc. in the rivers during rains.

Advise farmers and citizens to take shelter in a pucca house in case of lightning or sound of thunder.

do not take shelter under trees, and especially under isolated trees,

– Electrical stuff

gave this instruction

– The Meteorological Center has alerted that these days the water level of the rivers will increase, loss of life, property and animals due to lightning, water logging in the lower part of the cities, thunderstorms, lightning, damage to standing crops and fruit trees due to hailstorm, slums, There is a possibility of damage to huts and kutcha houses. In such a situation, all the districts should be alert.

There will be no significant change in the maximum and minimum temperature of these districts

– West and East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Shivhar, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Begusarai, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Banka.

