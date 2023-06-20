Bihar Weather: IMD update on rain, monsoon entry in Bihar amid heatwave

Bihar weather For the last 20 days in Bihar, people are troubled by the havoc of summer heat and heat wave. But, with the onset of monsoon on Tuesday, it rained heavily in many districts of the state. This rain has made the temperature bearable. After the rain, the maximum and minimum temperature figures of many districts of Bihar changed. The temperature dropped from 44 degree Celsius to 42 degree Celsius. People got relief from the scorching heat as soon as the temperature figures changed. Despite this, the effect of heat wave is still continuing in many districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain and lightning in 27 districts of Bihar. Orange alert has also been issued regarding this.

The Meteorological Department says that the monsoon, which was sluggish for the last few days in Bihar, is now slowly becoming active. For this reason, the alert of severe heat wave is still going on in many districts of the state. In the alert issued by the Patna Meteorological Center, there are 10 districts including Buxar, Kaimur where the effect of scorching heat and heat wave is still being seen. However, due to the influence of the east wind, moisture is being transmitted in the atmosphere. Because of this, clouds have started forming. In view of these weather effects, a warning of thunder has been issued in 27 districts on 20 June. According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is expected in many areas including Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Nawada, Purnia, Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj.