Bihar Weather: It will rain intermittently in Bihar even today, know the condition of your district

Patna. Sporadic conditions of rain will continue in many districts of Bihar within the next five days. During this, there are chances of thunder and lightning at some places. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunder and thunder in 19 districts including the capital Patna on Tuesday. Actually, the monsoon trough is passing through Ganganagar, Narnaul, Aligarh, Varanasi, Daltonganj and low pressure areas. Due to this, estimates of rain are being made in some parts of Bihar. For these reasons, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert in some districts. An alert of heavy to very heavy rain has been issued by the Meteorological Department in Gaya, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj. In these areas, people have also been asked to refrain from coming out of the house during rains.

Chances of partial to moderate rain in Patna

At the same time, there are chances of partial to moderate rain in Patna. Along with this, there is a possibility of thunderclap at one or two places in the district. According to the Patna Meteorological Center, a low pressure area is still present in North Odisha and surrounding areas. For the last few days, the sky is getting hazy, clouds are covering, lightning is thundering, but it is not raining as it should. In such a situation, people have been forced to express their pain. Meteorological Center Patna is also saying that the monsoon activity in the state will decrease in the next 5 days. Light rain is forecast for the next 5 days.

People will be troubled by the humid heat

In the next five days, the people of Bihar are troubled by the humid heat. When the monsoon knocked in the state, people heaved a sigh of relief. People thought that now they would get relief from the heat, but little did they know that it was going to happen only for a few moments. Means again the same torture of summer. On one hand, where people are troubled by the heat, on the other hand, farmers are gazing at the sky for farming. Paddy is not being planted. Even the calf has not fallen properly in the field. In such a situation, what the Meteorological Department has said is no less than a mountain of sorrow for the farmers. In such a situation, it has to be seen when Indradev is kind to the people of Bihar.

Partial rain in South Bihar

As far as the capital South Bihar is concerned, it rained heavily in and around Gaya on Monday night. Light to moderate rain was recorded at other places. Gaya’s Sherghati received maximum rainfall 107.2 mm, Raghunathpur 60 mm, Aurangabad 50 mm, Bankebazar 48.8, Jiradei 47 mm, Obra 42.2 mm. Here, in Patna, the sky remained cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday. There was partial rain in some areas. Suddenly clouds settled in the sky of the capital. Due to which it rained in some areas. By the way, the proportion of rain in South Bihar is very less. The rainfall here is less than the average. The farmers have not even sown paddy in the fields due to less rains.

There is no chance of good rain in North Bihar, heat will increase

After only two days of relief in Muzaffarpur district, once again the mood of the weather has started changing. People’s restlessness has increased due to heat and humidity. There is little hope of relief from the forecast issued by the RAU Meteorological Department on Tuesday. According to the forecast, there is no possibility of good rain in the districts of North Bihar for the next five days i.e. till July 23. There is a possibility of light rain at some places during this period. There may be moderate rain at one or two places in Terai. During this, there will be a rapid increase in mercury. Information has been given by the Meteorological Department that the maximum temperature will go up to 37 degree Celsius. With the increase in heat, people’s restlessness will increase further. During this, the east wind will blow at an average speed of 10 to 15 km per hour. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius.