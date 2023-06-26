Bihar Weather Monsoon Update: Monsoon moves from Bihar to UP, but some districts are still waiting for rain

Patna / Bhagalpur. Monsoon has now moved ahead of Bihar towards Uttar Pradesh. The effect of monsoon has started appearing in the entire state including the capital Patna, but many districts are still waiting for heavy rains. Those districts will have to wait longer. By the way, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in some districts of Bihar and light to moderate rains in some districts in the next four days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding lightning for the whole of Bihar. People have been asked to be vigilant.

Heavy rain expected in East Bihar

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light or moderate rain in most of the districts of Bihar including the capital Patna in the next four days. But, there is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Katihar, Purnia, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj districts. The Meteorological Department has said that for the time being, the whole of Bihar will have to wait for heavy rains. There is a possibility of heavy monsoon rains in the entire state in the first week of July itself, but even at that time there is a possibility of less rain in South Bihar as compared to North Bihar.

Light rain may occur in Bhagalpur tomorrow

Rural Agricultural Meteorological Service Officer of Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, Dr. Sunil Kumar said that between June 27 and 30, the sky may remain partly cloudy in Bhagalpur. There is a possibility of light rain between 27 and 28 June and moderate rain between 29 and 30 June. During this, there is a possibility of easterly wind. The average wind speed can be 20 to 28 kilometers per hour. The temperature will be normal. Farmer brothers are advised to stop irrigation during this period. It would be better to set up a nursery of medium duration paddy varieties.

drought prone

By the way, at the time of sowing of paddy, once again the rains have betrayed the farmers. Till June 26, Bihar has received 78 percent less rainfall than normal. By June 26, Bihar should have received 122.8 mm of rain, but only 27.6 mm has been received. However, the temperature has dropped due to the onset of monsoon in the state. People have got relief from this. The Meteorological Department has told that on Monday, the maximum temperature of 25 districts of Bihar including Patna fell. Although the temperature has increased in four districts. Today, the highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degree has been recorded in Jiradei of Siwan in Bihar.