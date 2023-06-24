Bihar Weather News: Monsoon has gained momentum, know from when it will rain in Bihar...

Monsoon has become active in the state. This is the reason that most parts of Bihar are receiving moderate rainfall. Indian Metrological Department Patna claims that on Friday (June 23) there will be moderate rainfall in 33 districts of the state including Patna. There will be heavy rains in Saran, Siwan, East and West Champaran and Gopalganj. The Meteorological Center has also issued an alert regarding rain, thunderclap, thunder. However, even now people have not got complete relief from the heat. Due to the late arrival of monsoon, many districts are still in the grip of scorching heat.

Monsoon has gained momentum

According to the Meteorological Center, the monsoon is progressing at a definite pace in the state. Due to this, there has been a reduction in the scorching heat, but the humidity remains intact. Meanwhile, the Agricultural Science Center in Banka has issued a weather bulletin. In this, there are signs of relief from the mild and hot weather this week. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy during this week. There may be light rain along with thunder.

The possibility of thunderclap cannot be ruled out. Farmers will take full vigilance. From June 24 to June 28, the maximum temperature will be around 32 to 35 degrees. Whereas, the minimum temperature is estimated to be between 23 to 24 degrees. According to the bulletin, there is a possibility of good rain in the last week of June. An appeal has been made to the farmers to start preparing the land for paddy nursery or nursery.