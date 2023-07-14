Bihar Weather News: The weather became pleasant due to heavy rains, people’s problems increased due to water logging in many areas

Bihar weather news There was torrential rain in many areas of Bihar including Patna on Friday evening. Due to the rain, people got relief from the humidity and heat. But, after the rains, the water logging in the urban areas has increased the problems of the people. It rained for 45 minutes in the capital Patna. According to the Meteorological Department, it has received about 86 MM of rain. In which the case of water logging has come to light in many areas of the city. Patna Municipal Corporation has claimed to extract water soon. Along with this, the Municipal Corporation has also urged the common people to complain on the number 155304 for the problem of water logging. On the other hand, a woman has died in Gopalganj after being struck during the rains. After light rain in Purnia, power supply is reported to be interrupted for 12 hours.

municipal corporation exposed

The sky was cloudy in Chhapra since Friday morning. There was also a strong wind blowing in between. Before the rain started, there was also strong lightning several times. It rained heavily between 4 and 5 in the evening. On the one hand, where people got relief from the heat after the rain, on the other hand, torrential rain and strong wind have made the roads of the city in a bad condition. After the rain, there was water-logging in many areas of the city. In Chhapra, the claim of quick extraction of water was definitely made by the Municipal Corporation. But contrary to the claim of the Municipal Corporation, water logging was seen in many areas of the city. The agency for cleaning the roads by water has not been selected yet. In such a situation, there is irregularity in cleanliness in the localities. Due to which garbage is not being removed from the jammed drains. In dozens of areas like Government Market, Malkhana Chowk, Nayi Bazar, Mohan Nagar, Katra, Salempur etc., rain water accumulated on the road.

collect garbage everywhere

On the other hand, due to irregularities in cleanliness for the last several days, garbage has been collected at many places in the streets. Due to non-uptake of garbage, due to rain and strong wind, this garbage has gone into the drain. Because of which drains are overflowing in many areas. After the rain, the soil scattered on the road has turned into mud even in the double decker under construction area. In such a situation, the passengers are facing difficulty in movement in Gandhi Chowk, Mewa Lal Chowk etc. areas.

If the drains are not cleaned then the situation will be worse

If the garbage is not removed from the main Khanua drain of the city as soon as possible, then its effect will be seen in more than 50 mohallas. Because almost all the small drains of the city are connected to Khanua drain. A large amount of garbage is accumulated in the Khanua drain passing through Government Market and Karim Chak etc. areas. At the same time, most of the small drains of the city are also full of garbage at this time. At the same time, irregularities are being done in the city regarding cleanliness and blowing of drains. However, a control room has been set up in the Municipal Corporation for evacuation from waterlogged areas. After the rain, people of many areas have also lodged complaints by calling the control room. The city commissioner says that from Saturday, the work of blasting will be started on a war footing in these areas.

Blackout for 12 hours in Purnia

Purnia Electricity Department’s pole was exposed only after the slight rain of monsoon. There was a blackout in Purnia for 12 hours due to the drizzling of rain. What will happen to electricity if there is strong wind along with the rain? In the area of ​​Gulab Bagh, electricity disappeared around last Thursday evening and came only after 11 o’clock in the night and disappeared for the whole night after staying for some time. Here, people had to face power shortage in many localities including Rambagh, Khushkibagh, Shanti Nagar. Sources say that this year neither summer maintenance has been done in the power sub-stations nor the conductor of LT line has been changed before the rains.

Woman dies after being hit by thunder

A 33-year-old woman died in Gopalganj on Friday afternoon after being hit by a thunderbolt. The deceased has been identified as Kranti Devi, wife of Niranjan Kumar of Jogia village. According to the information received, the woman was planting paddy in the field that after the sudden rain, the woman died on the spot due to cold. Confirming the matter, Zonal Officer in-charge of Parwalpur, Pushparaj Singh said that after the post-mortem of the woman’s body and the FIR, assistance will be given to the family of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund. Station in-charge Saddam Hussain told that the body of the deceased woman has been sent to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital for postmortem.