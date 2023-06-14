Bihar Weather: North wind increased the heat in many areas of Bihar, know what the Meteorological Department says about heat wave

Bihar Weather: Dusty strong wind blew in most areas of south and central Bihar including the capital Patna on Wednesday. Due to the wind blowing at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometers per hour, the sunlight was also less visible. The dust was so dense that it was not easy to see the other end from the banks of the Ganges. The whole sky was covered with dust from morning till evening. Dust particles were observed up to a kilometer height from the surface. IMD has taken notice of the dusty storm.

15 cities in the grip of heat

The Meteorological Department has forecast that similar conditions will continue in this area for the next three days. On the other hand, the gusts of hot air badly affected the common life. Here in Bihar, there was severe heatwave at 15 places of the state on Wednesday. Severe heat wave prevailed in five of these places. Heat wave conditions prevailed in Patna, Gaya, Valmiki Nagar, Muzaffarpur, Dehri, Motihari, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Banka, Nawada, Nalanda and Jiradei. The highest temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius has been recorded in Gaya.

Tree fell in SK Nagar, power supply stalled for one hour

An old tree fell on the road near SK Nagar, Income Tax Golambar, Patna. Due to this, the power system in the surrounding area got destroyed. The incident took place around 4:30 in the afternoon. Due to falling of tree on the electric wire, the power supply came to a standstill. There was a power failure from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Due to which people had to spend an hour without light. In this episode, the electric cable got burnt near Anand Bazar in Danapur, due to which there was a power cut in that area for an hour. However, the electricians reached the spot, after which the power supply was restored after about an hour of hard work.

Power cut in dozens of localities at night

Due to increase in heat, the use of fans and coolers has increased. But for the last several days, power cuts are happening several times a day in many parts of the city. In many parts, there is a power failure in 2-2 hours. Trouble was seen more in Kankarbagh and Rajeev Nagar areas till late night of Tuesday and late evening of Wednesday. If people agree, there should be no problem in summer, so the electricity department talks about maintenance. But even after this there is a power failure. On the other hand, with the gradual increase in the heat, the complaints of fault in cable and line are also increasing. There was power failure in Rajendra Nagar, Shri Krishna Nagar Road No. 14, 21 and 23, Buddha Colony, Magistrate Colony, Mandiri, Ashok Nagar, Gola Road, Phulwarisharif, Danapur etc. areas of the city. Due to overload, transformers were tripped in many areas, to make up for which the electricity of the entire feeder was cut off for 10 to 20 minutes.

