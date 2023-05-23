Bihar Weather: Patna’s temperature dropped by 10 degree Celsius, know how the weather will be for the next three days

Bihar Weather: Changes are being seen once again in the weather of Bihar. On Tuesday, the rain in the key areas of the state brought relief to the people from the heat. On the other hand, there is a possibility of cloudy weather and light rain in Patna and surrounding areas on Wednesday as well. Due to change in the weather, the maximum temperature of the city will be between 30 to 34 degree Celsius.

Weather will change for three days

According to the forecasts of the Meteorological Center, at present a cyclonic system is formed in Bihar 1.5 km above sea level. Apart from this, a cyclonic turf line is passing from Bihar towards Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above. Due to this, there will be a change in the weather for three days and the maximum temperature may drop by two to four degrees Celsius.

Mercury dropped to 10 degree Celsius

On Tuesday, there was light rain in the surrounding areas including Patna. According to IMD Patna, 1.4 mm was recorded in Patna. At the same time, the maximum temperature of the city fell by ten degrees and was recorded at 30.5 degree Celsius. And the minimum temperature was 26.3 degree Celsius.

Thunderstorm and rain in entire Bihar on May 24-25

On May 24-25, there is a possibility of strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms in entire Bihar. Along with this, there is a possibility of severe storm water situation in East Bihar. Due to this weather disturbance, the temperature in entire Bihar is expected to drop below 40 degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department has also issued a guideline to avoid thunder and hailstorm.

Eight people died due to Thanka in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar gave instructions to give immediate grant to the dependents

The rain brought life to the fields

Along with respite from the heat, crops and fields have also benefited from the rain. According to the farmers, moong has benefited the most from the rain. On the other hand, farmers have already started preparations for sowing paddy seeds. The rain has brought life to the fields. Due to which paddy seeds will also benefit. On the other hand, along with mango and litchi, vegetables have also got relief.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujrJm38WMkU)