Bihar Weather: Strong wind will blow with rain in Bihar, Meteorological Department issued alert

Bihar Weather: In most areas of Bihar, there is a forecast of wind blowing at a speed of 60-70 kilometers per hour along with rain on Thursday. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places in West Champaran, Supaul and Purnia. This type of seasonal product is expected to last till 26th in Bihar. This situation has been created due to the coincidence of western disturbance with the special cyclonic circulation area over Jharkhand.

Meteorological Department issued a warning

IMD has issued a warning regarding thunderstorms. The most important warning is about Thanka. A warning has also been issued from Wednesday night till Thursday. From Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon, heavy rains have been recorded at many places in Supaul and Madhepura. Apart from this, more than 30 mm of rain has been recorded in Araria, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Purnia and Katihar.

63 mm pre monsoon rain

So far, 63 mm pre-monsoon rain has been recorded in Bihar. This is only three percent less than the rainfall received this season. According to IMD, the day and night temperature in North Bihar is three to six degrees less than normal. On the other hand, the maximum and minimum temperature in South Bihar is equal to or less than normal. The mercury ranges from 29 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius in entire Bihar. The highest temperature of 39 degree Celsius has been recorded in Aurangabad. While the lowest maximum temperature was recorded at Pusa in Samastipur at 29.7 degree Celsius.

More deaths due to lightning are happening from noon to 6 pm

A high-level meeting was held at the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority premises on Wednesday to prevent the loss of life and property due to the increasing incidents of lightning during rains in Bihar. It was found that in the last few years, most of the incidents of death due to lightning in the state are happening from noon to six in the evening. There is a need for more caution during this time. The authority has instructed trained community volunteers, panchayat representatives, masons, jeevika didis, NCC cadets and skilled swimmers to man the front in lightning prone areas. Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, Secretary, Disaster Management Department, N Saravan Kumar, Secretary, Agriculture Department and Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Director, Agriculture, were connected online in the meeting.