Bihar Weather: The wait is over, monsoon will knock in Bihar in next 48 hours, know where will be the first rain

Bihar Weather Forecast: There is good news for the people of Bihar who are waiting for the arrival of South-West Monsoon. Monsoon is expected to knock in Bihar during the next 48 hours. The first spell of monsoon rain is possible in Purnia and Kishanganj. Actually, this is considered the traditional route of monsoon entry in Bihar. IMD Patna has officially given this relief information regarding monsoon.

Monsoon will knock in Bihar in next 48 hours

IMD’s senior meteorologist Ashish Kumar said that there is a strong possibility of monsoon reaching Bihar in the next two days. The pace of advance of Monsoon remains very effective. Scientists are of the opinion that if the monsoon arrives within two days, it will not be considered late. In the last three years 2020, 2021 and 2022, the monsoon arrived in Bihar on 13 June.

fast moving monsoon

Earlier, IMD had issued a forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Bihar on or after 15th. However, the speed of progress of monsoon has surprised the meteorologists. The amount of humidity in the air of the state has increased due to rains in the adjacent upper areas of eastern Bihar. Some purvaiyas have also started running.

heat wave in ten districts

According to experts, the monsoon can enter Bihar anytime till Tuesday evening, although its official announcement will be made strictly on the basis of various terms and conditions. Here in South-Western Bihar, the heat wave is likely to continue for the next two days. On Sunday, there was heat wave in ten districts of Bihar. The state’s highest maximum temperature of 42.9 degree Celsius has been recorded in Patna.

light rain in many places

On the other hand, due to light storm and rain in many areas of the state, the weather became pleasant on Sunday evening. People got relief from the scorching heat and humidity. In the evening, people roamed on the roofs of the houses and enjoyed the weather. Here, after the indifference of the weather, the evening is a bit respite. Due to strong winds and rain, a drop in temperature was recorded. At the same time, people are expected to get relief from the heat soon.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EENyfKuF-Fs)