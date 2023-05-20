Bihar Weather: The weather will turn again, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in 38 districts, know when the monsoon will come in Bihar

Bihar Weather: The weather of Bihar is about to turn again. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in the state till May 22. On May 23, a big change will be seen in the weather. There is a possibility of rain with strong wind in 19 districts. Whereas, on May 24-25, the possibility of rain with strong wind has been issued in the entire state. However, the weather remained normal in the state on Friday. An increase of 3.8 degrees was recorded in the temperature of the capital Patna. The maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 40.8 degree Celsius.

Weather will be like this in next five days in Patna

According to the Meteorological Department, no significant change is going to be seen in the weather of the capital Patna in the next four to five days. There is a possibility of slight change in the maximum temperature of the district. Wind can blow at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour in the evening. This will give great relief to the people from the heat. During the last 24 hours, Aurangabad in Bihar experienced maximum heat in the state. The maximum temperature recorded here during the day was 42.2 degree Celsius. Whereas, 42.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Gaya.

The wait for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat is over, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made a big announcement, know the details of time and booking

Monsoon can knock in Bihar on June 13

This year monsoon is going to enter Kerala a little late. This has increased the concern of the farmers in the state. It is being told that monsoon can enter Bihar by June 13. Due to the delay in monsoon, there is a big impact on the crops in the field. Most vegetable crops are likely to be damaged. According to the Meteorological Department, there has been pre-monsoon rain in many districts of Bihar last week. Its effect was most visible in North and East Bihar.

Bihar: Father of four girls raped a deranged minor in Arrah, villagers thrashed them fiercely(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od9llhFe5ns)