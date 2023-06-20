Bihar Weather Update: People are troubled by the scorching heat in Gaya, know from when the weather will change...

Bihar Weather People suffering from the heat, especially the farmers, are gazing at the sky every day. But, seeing the clouds in the sky, they are getting disappointed. However, there has been some softening in the weather since late Monday evening with the sky being cloudy. The temperature has also dropped, but on Tuesday people again looked restless due to strong sunlight and heat.

No relief from heat wave

The mercury dropped but there was no respite from the heat wave. There have been reports of death of many people from many places due to heat wave. Here in the weather forecast, it has been told that there is a possibility of rain along with cloudy sky for four consecutive days from Wednesday. During this, there is a possibility of thunder along with thunder.

Heat stroke due to strong sunlight and heat stroke

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 39.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 28.6 degree Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 43.7 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 31.4 degree Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 44.5 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 30.8 degree Celsius. On Tuesday it was hot due to strong sunlight and heat stroke. There was less movement on the roads and in the market. But, in spite of the heat due to Rath Yatra in the evening, the movement of people increased. Farmers are seen in the most trouble due to severe heat and heat.