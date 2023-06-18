Bihar Weather: When will there be relief from the heat in Bihar, know the forecast of the Meteorological Department regarding the monsoon

Bihar Weather: Relief has come for Bihar, which is facing severe heat, that the monsoon may become active again in the next 48 hours. IMD has said that conditions suitable for monsoon are being created once again. As far as the next 24 hours is concerned, there are chances of heavy rains in Kishanganj and moderate rains in its surrounding districts.

Thunder storm activities will intensify

According to the official information of IMD, after knocking in Bihar on June 12, one may have to wait for two more days to proceed from the area where the monsoon is still stalled. There are still chances of hot air blowing in the south-west and south-central parts of Bihar. However, from Sunday evening itself, for the next two days, there will be a condition of thunderstorm in the whole of Bihar. There is also a possibility of thunder in some places.

running east

In fact, instead of Pachhua, Purvaiya is running in Bihar. Because of this, humidity is reaching the atmosphere. As soon as the temperature is higher than normal, the process of cloud formation will increase. Due to which it will rain sporadically. However, this will have nothing to do with monsoon.

Severe heat wave at 16 places in Bihar

There was severe heatwave at 16 places in the state on Sunday as well. Out of these, severe heatwave has prevailed at 11 places. The highest temperature of 45.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Bhojpur on Sunday. The highest temperature in Aurangabad was 45 degrees. Apart from this, the highest temperature in Gaya, Sheikhpura, Dehri, and Nawada was between 44 to 45 degrees. Especially South and West Bihar remained in the grip of severe heat wave. In this way, except for East Bihar, almost the entire state has experienced heatwave on Sunday as well. For the next 24 hours, there is still a forecast of hot wind blowing in South Bihar at night.

Drought in Bihar: Crisis on paddy cultivation due to less rain, so far only 22.7 percent of paddy straw has been put

The ten places where mercury was highest

Place – highest temperature (in °C)

Bhojpur – 45.3

Aurangabad – 45

Gaya – 44.5

Dehri – 44.5

Sheikhpura – 44.4

Nawada – 44

Jamui – 43.7

Nalanda – 43.4

Jiradei – 42.6

Patna-42.5