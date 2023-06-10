Bihar: West Bengal Police recovers stolen railway iron from Bhagalpur, one accused arrested

West Bengal Police has taken major action in Bihar. Bengal Police reached Bhagalpur on Friday. Bengal Police has arrested an accused in the case of theft of railway property. The arrest was made with the help of the local police.

West Bengal Police reached Bhagalpur on Friday in connection with action in a case. A case related to theft of railway property in West Bengal was registered on 11 May 2023 at Chandannagar police station in Bengal. Wires of case number 83/2023 were found connected till Bhagalpur in Bihar.

West Bengal Police suddenly reached Bhagalpur on Friday. In a very secretive manner, action was taken in this matter with the cooperation of the local police. Police arrested one accused Vijay Chandra Pandit from Shahkund. At the same time, the police team raided the Biyada area under the Industrial Area Police Station. During this, the police found railway iron in huge quantity which was stolen. The police seized him. According to estimates, railway property worth lakhs of rupees was recovered.

