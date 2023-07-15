Bihar: What are the five most beautiful places to visit in Gaya? Learn special things from pictures

Mahabodhi Temple

The Mahabodhi Temple located here is the center of main attraction. It is one of the ancient temples of the world.

Vishnupad Temple

According to belief, because of the footprint of Lord Vishnu, this temple is called Vishnupad temple. There is description of this temple in Ramayana also.

Royal Bhutan Monastery

The Royal Bhutan Monastery is a monastery for learning and practicing Buddhism. It is said that the king of Bhutan got it built.

Dungeshwari Hills

To reach Dungeshwari cave temples, one has to go about 12 km north east from Gaya. It is believed that Lord Buddha meditated here.

Mahabodhi tree

The Bodhi tree is located in the Mahabodhi temple complex. Apart from this, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment in 531 BC under this tree.