Bihar: What are the five most beautiful places to visit in Gaya? Learn special things from pictures

Mahabodhi Temple
The Mahabodhi Temple located here is the center of main attraction. It is one of the ancient temples of the world.
Vishnupad Temple
According to belief, because of the footprint of Lord Vishnu, this temple is called Vishnupad temple. There is description of this temple in Ramayana also.
Royal Bhutan Monastery
The Royal Bhutan Monastery is a monastery for learning and practicing Buddhism. It is said that the king of Bhutan got it built.
Dungeshwari Hills
To reach Dungeshwari cave temples, one has to go about 12 km north east from Gaya. It is believed that Lord Buddha meditated here.
Mahabodhi tree
The Bodhi tree is located in the Mahabodhi temple complex. Apart from this, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment in 531 BC under this tree.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.